During Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan ruled the headlines because of their chemistry on the show. Fans could not stop swooning over AruDeep and they soon became a hit jodi. Post the show, they appeared in a song together which became a chartbuster hit. But today, gossip mills went abuzz as the reports of Arunita walking out of second song with Pawandeep produced by Raj Surani hit headlines. Fans are disappointed that they will not see Arunita and Pawandeep together again in a song. But why so?

A report in Etimes suggests that it was Arunita's parents were supposedly not very happy with the love track shown between her and Pawandeep on Indian Idol 12. In fact, when Raj Surani signed the two for 3 music videos, her father made it clear to the producer that there should be no intimate scenes in the video. A guardian was also appointed to go with Arunita on sets, says the report. So was it Arunita's parents' interference that she walked out of the second music video?

Raj Surani told the portal that there was nothing as such that Arunita did not want to be a part of it. He was quoted saying, "If Arunita didn't want to perform, why did she do shows abroad? It seems that it was the family's decision that she should not act in them. All said and done, I am definitely very disappointed." He also said that Arunita is not much interested into acting and wants to focus only on singing. When asked about Arunita's mother having a problem with the love and romance angle, he was quoted saying, "That had nothing to do with it. Arunita was not comfortable at acting and has no inclination towards it. She wants to focus on singing. Octopus (Raj's company) demanded a level of acting which she tried but it was taking a toll on her. Hence, she backed out. However, she will be seen in the reprise videos, standing and singing with Pawandeep- no acting skills required for that."

In the past, we had revealed that both - Pawandeep and Arunita had received strict diktat from their families to focus on their singing career rather than promoting their personal lives.