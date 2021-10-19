who was a part of Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry currently. Her love connection with Aly Goni is adored by all. On the other hand, is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 15 house and his wife is extending her support to him through social media. Recently, a video of Jasmin commenting on Mahhi and Jay went viral on social media. During a show hosted by and Genelia, Jasmin stated that it is Jay's misfortune that he has a wife like Mahhi Vij. Now, the Naagin actress has issued a clarification. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's UNDEKHA cuddling video; Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor's mushy anniversary posts for each other and more

On Twitter, Jasmin penned a note stating that her comment was all in fun and the video was badly edited. She mentioned that she absolutely loves Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij and her comment was only meant to be funny. She wrote, "To the people writing about my remark on Mahi on @FlipkartVideo show,it was a fun and funny remark jo hum mazaak mein bol rahe they because jay and I were in a debate and unfortunately it was a bad edit . I absolutely love jay and Mahi. Best couple I know and I just love them."

Mahhi Vij is yet to comment anything on this matter. However, on social media, Jasmin Bhasin received quite a bit of flack for her comments.