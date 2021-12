December 12 marks Sidharth Shukla's first birth anniversary. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 reportedly due to a massive heart attack. His sudden demise left the entire TV industry shocked. Fans could not fathom for a long time that he is no more. Apart from his family, Shehnaaz Gill was the one who was devastated the most from his sudden demise. Her visuals from Sidharth Shukla's funeral made everyone go numb. It was only after a month from his death that she could get back to work. Now, Shehnaaz was spotted at an orphanage in Amritsar. Ahead of Sidharth's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz visited the orphanage and spent time with handicap children. In the visuals we see her having a conversation with kids and even the management. Her mother was also with her. Fans are making these pictures go viral and even showering love on her. Check out: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla's fans are elated as Salman Khan heaps praises on the Bigg Boss 13 winner; trend ONE MAN ARMY SIDHARTH — read tweets

World STRONGEST WOMEN ??❤️ Shehnaaz looking So Beautiful ?✨ Pic In Amritsar Punjab Today #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/wW3q9N1Ct4 — AYAAN? (@BB_13AYAAN) November 30, 2021

shehnaaz gill is a sweet precious baby angel that deserves the whole entire world and nothing less.❤ pic.twitter.com/G6Aflg0IuI — . (@comfortshehnaaz) November 30, 2021