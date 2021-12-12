Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was among the most popular actors of the Television industry. He won millions of hearts with his lone wolf avatar on the show. Sadly, he passed away on September 2, 2021. His sudden demise left everyone shattered. His sudden demise sent shock waves across the nation as he was at the peak of his career. Today, is his birth anniversary. To mark the day, many Television stars are taking to their social media handles to remember the late star. Kamya Punjabi who was a good friend of Sidharth Shukla took to her Twitter handle to pen an emotional post. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: 10 lesser-known facts about the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared by his friends that will make you miss him [PICS]

In her tweet she remembered the conversation that she had with him on his last birthday. She mentioned that they had a good laugh as he complimented him saying that he won't look old even if he turns 80. Check out her tweet below:

Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha ?

But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost ❤️ #HBDSidharthShukla — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 12, 2021

Apart from Kamya, many other TV actors took to their respective social media accounts to remember the late star.

It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla — (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2021