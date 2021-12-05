Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows of the Indian Television. The show has been running for years now tickling our funny bones. While the bond shared by Golkuldham-vaasis is interesting to watch, the camaraderie shared by the cast off-screen is also interesting. Nidhi Bhanushali who essayed the role of Sonu in the past is still in-touch with her friends from the sets. She recently shared a photo posing with Kush Shah who essays the role of Goli on-screen. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal asks Amitabh Bachchan whether he scolds Abhishek; Bapuji shoots daggers at him

In the picture shared, we see Goli holding a broom in his hand while Nidhi Bhanushali can be seen hugging him. She shared it with the caption, "The aftermath of things." Soon fans started teasing Kush Shah using the famous line from the show 'Goli Beta Masti Nahi'. Many fans dropped this line in the comments section. Sone of the fans even predicted Tapu's reaction to this photo.

It was recently that Nidhi had reunited with the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she attended the wedding of actor Priya Ahuja who plays the role of Rita reporter in the show. A lot of pictures from the mehendi, haldi and wedding ceremony had made their way to the internet.

Meanwhile, two other stars of the show who often make it to the headlines are Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat. It is being rumoured that there are sparks brewing between the two.