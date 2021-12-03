Fans of TV actresses like Surbhi Chandana, , and others were in for a treat as their photos splashed on The Times Square in New York. It was thanks to their appearance on Neeta Bhasin show that the actresses had their photos displayed on the famous Times Square. Surbhi Chandana could not hold back her excitement and shared about the same on her Insta stories. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Urfi Javed – 5 Bollywood and TV stars who became easy targets for trolls this week [VIEW PICS]

As she shared the picture, he wrote that it was her mother who revealed it to her that she is on Times Square. Calling it to be a proud moment, Surbhi wrote, " Mom Said Hey Look You are Saying Hello from the Ball drop tower screen at Times Square. Thankyou So much Neeta JI it was a pleasure being on your show and this BTW is during Diwali At Times Square Celebration, 30th October 2021. @diwalitimessquare @neeta_bhasin_show #neetabhasinshow #diwaliattimessquare #usa??What a Feeling ? ? #daughterofproudparents #scfanfamily #scians." In the picture shared by Surbhi, we can also see photos of Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Check out Surbhi's post below:

Jasmin reposted a picture shared by a fan that had the caption, "WTF Jas on the Time Square, New York, this is friggin Huge." Well, indeed it is friggin huge. What say?

Rubina Dilaik's fans are celebrating this achievement of her by sharing the pictures and videos on social media.