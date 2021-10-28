Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a unique bond that only a few could understand. They met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and since then their connection grabbed everyone's attention. Their fans fondly known as SidNaaz went crazy every time there was an update about the two. Sadly, this bond was broken as Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode on September 2. Shehnaaz Gill was shattered with his untimely demise but now, she has pulled up the courage to gather the broken pieces and get back to normal. However, Sidharth still remains to be an integral part of her being. Recently, she announced that she will be paying a heartfelt tribute to him via her song Tu Yaheen Hai. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana has a word of advice for Shehnaaz Gill fans after Sidharth Shukla's death; says, 'We shouldn't make her remember the pain of his demise'

On Twitter, she made the announcement using her most famous and favourite line from Bigg Boss 13. She wrote, "Tu mera hai aur ……………………@sidharth_shukla #Sidharthshukla." In the show, she had said, "Tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega." It is her first Twitter post after Sidharth Shukla's death. Take a look.

Meanwhile, recently Shehnaaz Gill was seen in the movie called Honsla Rakh. The film also starred and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. It released in theatres and managed to make great box office business. All the Shehnaazians showered love on their idol and made the film a hit.

A song featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill called Habit was also released recently. The song shot before Sidharth Shukla's death also came as a tribute from Shehnaaz to Sidharth.