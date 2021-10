Shehnaaz Gill made her first Twitter post after Sidharth Shukla's demise. She announced that her tribute for Sidharth Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai will release tomorrow. She used a line from Bigg Boss 13 to make the announcement. SidNaaz fans are of course in tears with this emotional post of Shehnaaz. However, they are also welcoming her back on Twitter by sending in positive vibes, love and more. Sidharth Shukla is also trending on Twitter for the same reason. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s viral meme; fans request Kapil to get Honsla Rakh actress on the show

Forever ♾️ ❤️❤️❤️ Wo tera tha Shehnaaz or Hamesa hamesa tera hi rahega ❤️?@sidharth_shukla ❤️❤️❤️@ishehnaaz_gill ❤️?❤️#TuYaheenHai #SidharthShukIa

WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ — आकांक्षा ♥️???? (@Anku0307) October 28, 2021

Han Han tera he hai ,,Tera he rehega...?

Lots of love.#ShehnaazGill — Kiran Kaur Gill ✨(Shehnaaz Gill fan ) (@KirandeepKaurG5) October 28, 2021

Tu mera hai aur woh tere sath hi rahega

Hamesha hamesha

We are also with you shehnaaz just keep smiling always ❤❤❤ — ✨Shu✨ (@shulovesana) October 28, 2021

Feeling so emotional seeing you gill. After soo long. And Yes of course He is here 4 u always and forever. He is yours..... May god bless you with all the happiness.

Once again,,

So happy so excited to see you again. U r really strongest girl. Lots of love to you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Mahim.ajju❤️? (@Mahim_Ajju1) October 28, 2021

Ohhh babyyyyy tu a gyiiii My Jaan We respect n support your tribute whole heartedly WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ — Strong ? Shehnaaz ⭐k AniLeo?✨ (@AnileoG) October 28, 2021

He is Yours Sana ❤️

You are one of the most strongest Girl

Lots Of LOVE More Power To YOU SHEHNAAZ GILL ? — AYAAN? (@BB_13AYAAN) October 28, 2021