Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Abhimanyu CONFRONTS Harshvardhan; Manjari falls unconscious

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles. The part 2 of the show has managed to gain audiences attention with its major twists and turns. The recent time leap has also got everyone excited. In today's episode, we shall see the jury pronouncing Abhimanyu to be innocent. It is all thanks to Akshara that Abhimanyu will be set free.

In the episode, we shall see Akshara confronting Ruby and saying that she has a video to prove that Abhimanyu is innocent. She says that if she makes the video go viral, a lot of damage will be done to Ruby's reputation. Ruby then thinks of the consequences and states that she was just seeking revenge from Abhimanyu. Akshara then says that the law protects women but there are a few like Ruby who use law to their advantage. Given everything, jury announces Abhimanyu to be innocent. He will be happy that Akshara came to his rescue, however, he will also get upset as Akshara mentions that she would have done the same for anyone.

Later at home, Manjari will inform all that it was Arohi who convinced Akshara to save Abhimanyu by talking to the jury. Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan will then get into an argument of sorts. Manjari will then collapse on the ground but it remains to be seen if it is because of the argument that happened between Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan. What happens next, we'll have to wait and see.