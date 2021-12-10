remains to be among the most watched shows of Indian Television. The show stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Arohi. The love triangle between these three is keeping everyone hooked to the screens. It was recently that Manjari asked Abhimanyu to think about settling down with Arohi. This leaves Abhimanyu thinking. He is in love with Akshara however she seems to be running away from him. Or is she? In the new episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we shall see Akahsra finally confessing her feelings. Also Read - TRP Report Week 48: Anupamaa retains strong grip on top spot, Udaariyaan-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lock horns for second place — here's the complete list

It will so happen that a fire will break out during the medical camp. In one of the tents, two kids will get caught up in the fire. Akshara will run to save them and so will Abhimanyu. However, he will collapse and fall unconscious. Looking at him in such state, Akshara will get all emotional and vouch to save him. She will confess her true feelings and say that though her mind asks her to stay away from Abhimanyu, it is her hearts that still beats for him. She will manage to save him and safely get out of the tent.

Once Abhimanyu is conscious he will thank Arohi for saving him. He is under the impression that Arohi saved his life and Akshara will disappear. Watch the promo below:

What new twist will take place in Akshara, Abhimanyu and Arohi's lives is what is interesting to see. Will Abhimanyu agree to marry Arohi, we shall see.