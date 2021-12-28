Bigg Boss 13's first runner up Asim Riaz called for some negative remarks as he made a tweet about people dancing and moving on. Just yesterday, a video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing at a friend's engagement party had gone viral on social media. Her fans were happy to see her enjoying herself as she had a tough few months due to Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. Even though Asim Riaz did not take anyone's name, his tweet was considered as a direct dig at Shehnaaz Gill. SHAME ON YOU ASIM RIAZ started trending on Twitter with netizens bashing him left, right and centre. Coming in his support were his fans who counter attacked the trend by trending WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ. Himanshi Khurana too has joined the trend now. Also Read - Karanvir Bohra strongly slams Asim Riaz for taking a dig at Shehnaaz Gill, 'Some people can't see others smile'

Himanshi made a series of posts on Twitter defending Asim and slamming the netizens for their mean remarks against him. She wrote, "When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow."

In her another tweet, she mentioned that they have never commented on anyone publicly so netizens should go and find someone else to blame. Check out her tweets below:

When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 28, 2021