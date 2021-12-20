Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopra, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod in the lead is among the highly popular TV shows. Fans enjoy the love triangle between Abhimanyu, Aarohi and Akshara. Currently, the track of the show is that Abhimanyu has agreed to get married to Aarohi. She is at the top of the world and is expressing her happiness in every possible way. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is trying to fight his feelings for Akshara. He also tries to get involved in wedding preparations. But here comes to major twist. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Abhimanyu tells Goenka family to accept Aarohi's marriage proposal and demands shagun

Manish is pissed because his granddaughter Akshara is suffering. In the upcoming episode, we shall see him taking a stern decision. He will decide to find a groom for Akshara and get her married before Aarohi and Akshara tie the knot. This major twist will bring about a massive change in the storyline. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve

Plus, we shall also see Goenkas getting invited for dinner by Manjari. Kairav and Abhimanyu both hope that Akshara does not accompany the family but she comes for the dinenr. Abhimanyu will also have a dream in which he will visualise Akshara as his wife. Akshara on the other hand with see Abhimanyu at a signal as she goes to drop Aarohi to the airport. Will Abhimanyu and Akshara realise their deep feelings for each other before their weddings? We shall know soon. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more — Most SHOCKING upcoming twists in Top 5 TV shows this week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (@_yeh_rishta_kya_kehlata_hai___)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, and more in pivotal roles.