Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR Spoiler alert: Manjari wants Abhimanyu to marry Arohi; will he agree?

is among the most popular and longest running shows of Indian Television. The second season of the show has been grabbing a lot of attention thanks to twists and turns. The time leap has also brought about a major change to show. In yesterday's episode we saw the jury pronouncing Abhimanyu as innocent. It was only after Akshara's intervention that he was set free. Akshara however broke his heart when she said that she would have done the same for anyone. Later, Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan get into a major fight and Manjari overhears all the conversation.

Harshvardhan decides to get another marriage proposal for Abhimanyu. To clear hospital and Abhimanyu's image, Harshvardhan also plans for a health camp. This leads to a heated argument between the two. Manjari overhears all and collapses. Looking at her lying on the floor, Abhimanyu is in shock. She is taken to the hospital and everyone is praying for her well-being. Akshara goes to the temple to pray for Manjari's good health. Meanwhile, as she gains consciousness, Manjari will ask Abhimanyu to give a thought and marry Arohi. Will he agree to what she has to say? Will he leave behind all his feelings and go ahead to marry Arohi? That is something we will find out only in the coming episode.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Siya Makwana, and others in pivotal roles. The show earlier starred Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead.