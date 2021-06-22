Shweta Tiwari posts proof of video call with Palak and Reyansh from Cape Town after Abhinav Kohli accuses her of keeping son away from him on Father's Day

Television popular actress who has always managed to grab everyone's attention with her spectacular performance on the shows is currently shooting in Cape town for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Recently, Shweta shared screenshots of the video calls with daughter Palak and son Reyansh. For the uninitiated, this started when Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of not letting him meet Reyansh on Father's Day. Also Read - Karan Mehra, Pearl V Puri and more: Television actors who got arrested for SHOCKING reasons

Shweta took to Instagram Stories to post two pictures of a video call. In the pictures, we can see Palak and Reyansh having fun in the rain.

Take a look at the pictures:

On Sunday, Abhinav took to his Instagram and spoke about not being able to meet their son for one-and-a-half months. "Today is Father's Day. I won't be able to meet my kid today either. Even last year I couldn't meet him. I tried hard but I have lost this fight. Shweta will return tomorrow or the day after. When she left him and he was alone for one and a half months, I tried everything but couldn't meet him," he said.

He added, "There must be many other men like me who have lost such battles. But the war is on. I might lose many fights, but I will learn and take strength from them. I will keep fighting despite failure as it's important. It's my right to meet my son and it's my son's right to meet his father. We men should make sure there's no wrong law against us. Our emotions and liberty should not be snatched from us." He even alleged that Shweta left Reyansh alone in a hotel while she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has taken a legal course of action against Shweta and has accused her of keeping Reyansh away.