Let's walk you through what happened in the TV world today. Bigg Boss 15 had grabbed headlines for the masala despite poor TRPs, A popular TV actress faced fat-shaming and more, here's a dekko at the TV newsmakers of the day:

Rubina slams pseudo fans

A couple of hours ago, Bigg Boss 14 winner took to her Instagram handle and slammed fake fans who had been sending her hate mails and messages for gaining weight. The actress shared a short yet hard-hitting note on her Instagram slamming her fake fans. She savagely called them out saying that they don't need to be her fans if they like her for her physical appearance only. True fans of Rubina Dilaik came out in her support. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: MaAn unite as Vanraj embarks on a new journey to defeat Anuj and win Anu back; will he succeed?

Rubina Dilaik's fans rally around her after she posts hard-hitting note on fat-shaming; Jaan Kumar Sanu, Stebin Ben come in support

Shivangi-Randeep shoot for 2

Balika Vadhu 2 will soon take a big leap on the show. The little Jigar and Anandi will grow up. Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai have been finalised as grown-up Anandi and Jigar. And not just that, their pictures from the sets are going viral too. Fans are already shipping ShivRan together.

Balika Vadhu 2: Randeep Rai joins Shivangi Joshi as the lead and fans root for ShivRan; check shoot pics

Shamita's mom hails her

For some time now, Shamita's well-wishers inside and outside were wishing that she should get a reality check on Vishal Kotian. She finally learned about his 'lamba haath maara' comment on Raqesh Bapat. Shamita slammed Vishal and put him in his place. 's mom hailed her on Twitter.

Shamita Shetty's mom Sunanda is happy about her daughter FINALLY showing Vishal Kotian his place — read tweet

Paparazzi makes Shraddha blush red

A couple of hours ago, returned to Mumbai. The actress was in Delhi for her wedding with beau Rahul Nagal. She returned to Mumbai which is her workplace. The actress plays Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha greeted paps at the airport and even clicked selfie with her fans. On being praised for her ring and mehendi, Shraddha was left blushing red.

Shraddha Arya left blushing by the paps on her return to Mumbai; reveals husband Rahul Nagal is back to 'Desh Ki Seva' — watch video

Anupamaa meets Monisha

recently completed 2 million followers on Instagram. And to celebrate the same, she dressed up as both Monisha and Anupamaa and performed a short skit. Fans were super happy on seeing two of her iconic characters in one frame together.

Jab Anupamaa met Monisha Sarabhai: Rupali Ganguly aces her two ICONIC characters in one frame as she celebrates 2 million followers on Instagram [VIDEO]

Arhaan's nasty comment on Rashami

Arhaan Khan had tweeted out on 's chaabi for comment from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, he soon deleted it. But Rashami Desai's fans were too quick for him. In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan made a shocking revelation about Arhaan Khan to Rashami. Rashami and Arhaan had been growing close but Arhaan was married and with a kid. There were also some reports saying that Arhaan's family lived at Rashami's house. Hence, Rashami had asked the locks to be changed.

Bigg Boss 15: Did Rashami Desai's ex Arhaan Khan make a derogatory comment after Salman Khan's chaabi joke with the actress?