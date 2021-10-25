Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra wants to quit Bigg Boss 15, Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth and more

From celebrities celebrating Karwa Chauth to their anniversaries and more. Let's check out the TV Newsmakers of 25 October 2021 here: