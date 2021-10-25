Hola, it's time to get to know what has grabbed headlines in the Hindi TV industry in the last 24 hours. From celebrities celebrating Karwa Chauth to their anniversaries and more. Let's check out the TV Newsmakers of 25 October 2021 here: Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Anuj Kapadia to get exposed; Anupamaa to learn about his love for her

and 's first Karwa Chauth

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on 16th July this year. The two love birds confessed their love on Bigg Boss 14 this year and soon tied the knot. This was Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth and Rahul Vaidya had penned a heartfelt note, thanking Disha for keeping a fast for him. Disha donned a red saree and had done all the makeup as the newly wedded bride does. Rahul complimented her with a gold Kurta-Pajama. Also Read - Anupamaa PROMO: 'Jis ghar mein izzat hi na ho, aab main uss ghar mein nahi reh sakti' Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa FINALLY leaves Shah house

Check out their pictures here: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth is all about love – view pics

Karan Kundrra wants to quit Bigg Boss 15

Karan Kundrra has been one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. However, after the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar in which made him see the error of his ways in his fight with Pratik Sehajpal, the actor broke down. Karan lost his strength and broke down n front of and said that he has no idea how to play the game ahead and wants to quit. Jay asked him to move on and not think about quitting as it is not the right option.

Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra breaks down, says he wants to quit Salman Khan's show

Shivangi Joshi's last day on YRKKH

It was a known fact that Shivangi Joshi is quitting . The actress played Naira and later Sirat on the show. She recently shot for the last scene. It was the actress' last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and an emotional one at that. She turned teary-eyed as she bid adieu to the show of which she was a part for the last five and a half years.

Check out her pictures here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi gets emotional on the last day of her shoot – view pics

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet's wedding anniversary post

It was Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding anniversary yesterday. The two lovebirds met last year on the sets of their music video and fell in love. They tied the knot soon after. And a year has passed by. The two are celebrating their anniversary in Jaipur. They penned a heartfelt note as they shared their pictures which read, "And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy.. Much love #NehuPreet."

Anupamaa's new twist

A new twist is in store for all the Anupamaa fans. The , , and starrer TV show will finally get to see the new twist that they are waiting for. The gossip mills are churning that Anuj's feelings for Anupamaa will be revealed. Yes, you read that right. From being his college crush to him almost proposing to her and not getting married and everything. are you all excited about Anuj's expose?

Check out the story here: Anupamaa Major Twist: Anuj Kapadia to get exposed; Anupamaa to learn about his love for her

Rajan Shahi's post for Shivangi

As y'all know, it was the last day of Shivangi Joshi on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai yesterday. It was an emotional day for everyone. Rajan Shahi shared some pictures on his Instagram handle and bid adieu to his lead character, Naira/ Sirat. He turned very emotional and said that he never met anyone so professional and dedicated to her work.

Check out the story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Producer Rajan Shahi moved to tears on Shivangi Joshi's last day; says, 'Have never come across a human and dedicated actor like you'