Laughter Chefs 3: Ajun Bijlani to replace THIS celebrity in popular reality show?

The upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs season 3 is going to be fun and exciting, as there are reports that Arjun Bijlani will return to the show but with a twist. Read to know more.

Christmas is around the corner and celebrations are being made in several reality shows. Recently, joining the club, Laughter Chefs season 3 shot a Christmas special episode. Kids would be seen enjoying the day as well as there is full of laughter and fun around the corner. In Santa mode, celebrity chefs Aly Goni and Elvish Yadav share gifts, which turned the kitchen into full festive mode. When the festive energy is at its peak, the show features a mischievous twist. Here is what happened in the new episode.

Is Arjun Bijlani joining Laughter Chefs season 3?

Tejasswi Prakash was seen getting a special gift, which is a cutout of a popular Television actor and ex-contestant Arjun Bijlani. The unexpected gift definitely led to whistles and uncontrollable laughter. Krushna Abhishek, who loves to pull legs of others, jumped into the conversation and teased that this is just the trailer and the entire film is still on its way. With ultimate festive cheer, playful digs, the Christmas episode will be full of laughter and entertainment.

As reported by Filmibeat, Arjun Bijlani will be hosting Laughter Chef season 3 in place of Bharti Singh for some time, as she has become a mother for the second time. Bharti Singh welcomed a baby boy with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two got hitched in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2021, whom they fondly call ‘Gola’. However, an official update on Arjun Bijlani stepping into Bharti Singh’s shoes is yet to be made. Arjun Bijlani had a long association with Laughter Chefs as he was one of the contestants in the first season. In that season, he won many stars for his good cooking skills. Now, if he arrives again, it might be a great delight for his fans.

About Laughter Chefs season 3

This season, celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have joined Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Jannat Zubair for the show. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. The show is also streaming on JioHotstar simultaneously.

In a latest promo video of the show, Krushna Abhishek and Chef Harpal Singh can seen dancing on the set. The clip was shared by the makers on the social media platforms with a caption, which reads, “Kitchen mein chori karne ki Krushna ki unique technique. ? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs- Unlimited Entertainment season 3, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @JioHotstar par. @krushna30 @chefharpalsokhi.”

