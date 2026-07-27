Laughter Chefs 3 WINNER: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair lift TROPHY, fans celebrate their dream victory

Laughter Chefs 3 winner: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair have won the cooking reality show. The duo celebrated their victory with emotional posts, while fans and celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Laughter Chefs 3 winner: After weeks of cooking challenges, fun, and lighthearted entertainment, Laughter Chefs Season 3 has finally got a winning duo. Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as winners, lifting the coveted trophy in the grand finale.

Aly Goni- Jannat Zubair win show

Throughout the season, the duo received praise for their collaboration, consistency, and on-screen connection. Their lively performances and ability to tackle the show's distinctive cooking tasks established them as one of the competition's strongest candidates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Jannat-Aly rejoice win

Soon after being named champions, Aly and Jannat rushed to social media to rejoice with their supporters. Sharing a series of photos in a joint post, the duo wrote, "And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee. Love BITTUS."

Fans and friends congratulate Aly-Jannat

Fans and members of the television business congratulated them on their post, with many complimenting their friendship and collaboration over the season.

Isha Malviya, Prince Narula, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Kundra, and others praised them and showered the comments area with red heart emojis.

Jannat, on the other hand, posted pictures from the event along with a touching message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

"A show that gave me memories I’ll carry for a very long time, people I’ll miss, and bonds I’ll always be grateful for. ❤️ Can’t really put into words what I’m feeling today. Just know that this wasn’t just another show for me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us. Already can’t wait to be back on set with my people," she wrote.

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