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  • Laughter Chefs 3 WINNER: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair lift TROPHY, fans celebrate their dream victory

Laughter Chefs 3 WINNER: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair lift TROPHY, fans celebrate their dream victory

Laughter Chefs 3 winner: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair have won the cooking reality show. The duo celebrated their victory with emotional posts, while fans and celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 27, 2026 8:39 AM IST
Laughter Chefs 3 WINNER: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair lift TROPHY, fans celebrate their dream victory

Laughter Chefs 3 winner: After weeks of cooking challenges, fun, and lighthearted entertainment, Laughter Chefs Season 3 has finally got a winning duo. Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as winners, lifting the coveted trophy in the grand finale.

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Aly Goni- Jannat Zubair win show

Throughout the season, the duo received praise for their collaboration, consistency, and on-screen connection. Their lively performances and ability to tackle the show's distinctive cooking tasks established them as one of the competition's strongest candidates.

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Jannat-Aly rejoice win

Soon after being named champions, Aly and Jannat rushed to social media to rejoice with their supporters. Sharing a series of photos in a joint post, the duo wrote, "And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee. Love BITTUS."

Fans and friends congratulate Aly-Jannat

Fans and members of the television business congratulated them on their post, with many complimenting their friendship and collaboration over the season.

Isha Malviya, Prince Narula, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Kundra, and others praised them and showered the comments area with red heart emojis.

Jannat, on the other hand, posted pictures from the event along with a touching message.

"A show that gave me memories I’ll carry for a very long time, people I’ll miss, and bonds I’ll always be grateful for. ❤️ Can’t really put into words what I’m feeling today. Just know that this wasn’t just another show for me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us. Already can’t wait to be back on set with my people," she wrote.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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