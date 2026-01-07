Laughter Chefs Season 3: Arjun Bijlani RETURNS as Karan Kundraa...; episode promises non-stop fun as Sunny Leone-Uorfi Javed makes...

A hilarious haldi rasam for Tejasswi, complete with turmeric lovingly smeared on her hands and on a life-sized cutout of the absent Karan Kundrra, is organised by Arjun Bijlani and Krushna, turning a traditional ceremony into comedic gold.

This weekend, COLORS' Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment returns with the gift of double happiness as Season 1 favourite Arjun Bijlani makes his long-awaited return to the culinary chaos and beloved host Bharti Singh welcomes a baby boy, transforming the kitchen into a celebration zone where masti is required. The tale takes an unexpected turn when a virtual presence disrupts the celebration in the most positive way conceivable. The pair's spontaneous virtual appearance, which brings their trademark glitz and sass directly into the Laughter Chefs kitchen, albeit through a screen, becomes the buzz of the evening.

Krushna’s banter and haldi chaos steal...

Krushna seizes the moment to extend a warm, teasing invitation for Sunny and Uorfi to attend the show in person, resulting in playful banter, witty comebacks, and infectious laughter that demonstrates that even through a video call, star power can light up a kitchen and leave everyone craving more.

Sunny–Uorfi tease hints at...

The episode ends with a tease that leaves everyone in suspense just when it seems like the kitchen has seen it all. Will Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone really enter the Laughter Chefs kitchen next? Is there already chaos brewing? There is one evident thing. There is yet much more laughing to come.

