Laughter Chefs Season 3: Who is Rupa Kachori Wale Baba? Mathura's popular eatery owner makes BIG revelation about Karan and Tejasswi’s…

Laughter Chefs Season 3 is being loved by the audience due to its fun and light-hearted style. Every weekend, the show brings laughter, fun and weird kitchen situations. Now the show is heading towards its crucial weekend and episode 14 is going to be aired on TV today. Fans are excited about this episode as it will see something new and shocking. Viewers are eager to know which celebrity team will be able to complete the kitchen task without panicking this time.

What will happen in Laughter Chef's new episode?

The biggest highlight of episode 14 is the entry of Roopa Kachori Wale Baba. In the promo of the show, he is seen talking to the contestants. As always, there will be plenty of humour and confusion in this episode too. Celebrities will make difficult recipes by wearing aprons, which are often messed up. Strange food combinations, wrong instructions and small incidents happening in the kitchen will make the audience laugh a lot. As the show goes on, the competition gets more intense

Who is Roopa Baba in the Laughter Chef new episode?

Roopa Baba is a resident of Mathura and is quite famous for her delicious kachoris. But this time he is in the news not just for his food, but for his predictions. She said during the show that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's marriage can happen soon. Not only the audience, but the contestants too were impressed with the show.

All about Laughter Chef Season 3

Laughter Chefs season 3 is hosted by Bharti Singh. As a judge, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is seen giving the right advice and funny comments after every dish. This season features many familiar faces, such as Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. This time Abhishek Kumar is seen with Samarth Jurel, which is adding more fun to the show.

Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Isha Malviya and Esha Singh are the new contestants this season. At the same time, the presence of real-life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee adds a special attraction to the show.

