TRUST Sourabh Raaj Jain to catch his fans off guard and even take them by surprise with his acts. The popular actor has gained massive popularity not only for his impeccable acts, but also out-of-the-box acts that invariably leave his supporters and fans asking for more. It is precisely due to his 'don't hold back' attitude that Sourabh doesn't mind exploring a variety of roles.

Going by the recent never-seen-before exclusive avatars that he has been donning for his super exciting upcoming project, we know he is happy surprising the viewers with something new. For all you fans, we spied on the actor, again and got you another exclusive look which proves experimenting with roles is nothing new to Sourabh.

Take a look at Sourabh Raaj Jain and you'd understand how much he is attracted to acts that help him take on the chameleon-like quality as a performer. It is exactly because of his ability to transform into each character with ease that versatility has been the mainstay in his portfolio.

Check out his earlier looks here:

Sourabh’s fans have enjoyed his performances on the small screen and remember him for his impeccable outing as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, his striking act as Lord Vishnu in Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev, and the way he portrayed Lord Shiva in Mahakali – Ant Hi Aarambh Hai.

And with his upcoming project, the popular actor is sure to put up another surprisingly good act in a way you had never imagined him to do.

Sourabh continues to live up to his image of a people's actor, by infusing variety and versatility in his work. It is Sourabh’s individual style that makes his so unique, but flexibility is the trait that you’d fall for when you watch him in his upcoming project.

No, we aren’t divulging the details of his upcoming show! Neither are we telling you more about his upcoming act. But we assure you that Sourabh will bring new creative ideas to leave an indelible impact on his fans.

Just wait for some more time, and you’d agree that the star stands out in terms of quality in his new act. You’d also discuss his upcoming project because of the way it challenged him in a unique way.

Wait is the keyword for now! Keep following us for the BIG REVEAL.