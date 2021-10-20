Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will also been known for Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira. They both have made us fall in love with Kartik and Naira. It has been 5.5 years and it is very difficult to say goodbye to the two of them. Their brilliant performances have made them the best pair of Indian television. Kartik and Naira live in our hearts and it is not easy to replace them. However, with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing Abhimanyu and Akshara they will have to work hard to replace Mohsin-Shivangi. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's BTS pictures from a romantic song shoot from the show have gone viral. They look so beautiful together and it seems very soon they will make a place in our hearts. Take a look at these pictures: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant aka Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi's story begins; will they find their true love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly World (@tellyworld64)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yehrishtakiyakehlatahai (@yehrishtakiyakhelatahai)

Recently, a promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new story released and we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. In the promo, we see Akshara selecting a scarf which is also like by Aarohi. Aarohi tells Akshara that the scarf will look better on her. Akshara agrees and says that it will definitely look better on her sister, Aarohi. Later, the two move to a lakeside where Akshara tells Aarohi that if they throw a coin in this lake whatever they wish for they will get it. Just then, Abhimanyu enters and Aarohi is mesmerised. She snatches the coin from Akshara's hand and goes to wish. She throws the coin and says that Abhimanyu is really handsome and she wishes that he falls in love with her. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara and wishes that he gets her. Akshara being a good sister wishes that all of Aarohi's wishes come true. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's exit makers plan to bring back previous cast members?