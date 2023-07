Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the finest actors in the TV industry. He is best known for playing Lord Sri Krishna in the serial Mahabharat. He has then appeared in shows like Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Chandragupta Maurya and many more. Now, he seems to be gearing up for his next project. But there is a great mystery around what's next from Sourabh Raaj Jain. Back to back, his looks are getting leaked and leaving fans intrigued. The third look from his upcoming project has appeared and everyone is pretty curious to know what is his upcoming project all about. Also Read - Sourabh Raaj Jain's new look from project gets leaked? Fans excited to know what Mahabharat actor has in store

All about Sourabh Raaj Jain's new avatar

The third look of Sourabh Raaj Jain has him driving a car. A blurry image of a woman seated in the car can also be seen. She appears distraught and sad and Sourabh Raaj Jain appears to be anxious to know what's wrong with her. In another image, both of them could be seen looking out of the car. The pictures give rise to a lot of questions. Is Sourabh Raaj Jain playing a role of a driver? Is he a corporate employee given his crisp shirt and fine beard look? Or what? Well, fans would get answers to all the questions when the actor would unveil the deets about the project. Also Read - Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj Jain is all set to bowl you over with his new and interesting avatar [Exclusive sneak peak here]

Prior to this, two more images of Sourabh Raaj Jain from his upcoming project appeared. Both the pictures showed him in very different avatars. The first leaked picture had him as a worker in a grain storage godown. He had a bandana wrapped around his head and was seen in a kurta with a very puzzled look on his face. The second leaked imaged showed him in a white shirt and a cap. The look appeared to be like that of Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas.

Check out Sourabh Raaj Jain's leaked images revealing his different avatars below:

All these looks are so refreshing and welcoming. Given that Sourabh Raaj Jain has mostly appeared in mythological dramas, it would be interesting to see him acing different characters and roles in his upcoming project. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife, for more entertainment news.