Lock Upp 2: After Malti Chahar's Bigg Boss stint, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer joins Netflix show

Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer is set to make her reality TV debut in Lock Upp 2 on Netflix. Check out her first look, IPL controversy, and everything about her entry into the show.

Lock Upp 2: India captain Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, is all set to make her reality television debut with the upcoming season of Lock Upp. Known for her dance videos, digital content, and frequent appearances cheering for her brother from the stands, Shresta is now stepping into the limelight on her own.

Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta participates in Lock Upp 2

Netflix has dropped the first official poster of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, giving fans their first glimpse of Shresta Iyer as a contestant. In the poster, she is seated in a police van in a bright pink outfit, handcuffed, while reporters crowd around her with microphones. The promotional artwork confirms that the reality series will stream exclusively on Netflix and air from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

Shresta's IPL controversy

Shresta’s appearance in Lock Upp comes after she found herself in the middle of a social media controversy during the IPL 2026 season. After Punjab Kings’ rain-hit match against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a no-result, with both teams sharing a point, she posted a light-hearted Instagram reel saying, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae, lo de ditta ek point" ("Punjabis have a big heart, so we gave you one point"), joking that PBKS had "gifted" KKR a point.

Dance ki duniya se seedha Lock Upp mein entry ?? Watch Lock Upp, out now, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZeIUkV4WyS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 27, 2026

After Malti Chahar, another cricketer's sister enters reality show

Her entry into the show comes shortly after actress-model Malti Chahar, sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, made headlines with her stint on Bigg Boss 19. Malti entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard contestant, bringing her experience in films, modelling, and the IPL spotlight to the house. Her participation marked another instance of a cricketer’s sibling stepping into mainstream reality television, a trend that now continues with Shresta’s Lock Upp debut.

Shresta seems really active on social media, sharing her dance clips and small personal scenes, like almost too often. Her bright vibe during her brother’s matches has also made her a well known face among cricket lovers. And now, with Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, she’s ready to show a totally different avatar of herself in that tense, high pressure bubble of the show.

About Lock Upp 2

The second season of Lock Upp promises to be even more intense than the first, with new hosts and a fresh format. Fans are now curious to see how Shresta handles the challenges inside the house and whether her popularity from the cricket world translates into strong support on the reality show. With her bubbly personality and the buzz around her entry, Shresta is already one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

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