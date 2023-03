After the succesful season one, there is a great buzz around Lock Upp 2. The show hosted by Kangana Ranaut will soon be back to entertain the audience. Many names of top celebrities are making to the headlines as the probable contestants of Lock Upp 2. However, there is no confirmation on any yet. There were rumours suggesting that Paras Chhabra too will get locked up this time but guess that is not happening. He was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and was among the strongest contestants. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone gets misidentified as THIS Hollywood model for her appearance on the red carpet; fans lash out at the media outlet for racism

Is this why Paras Chhabra declines Lock Upp 2?

As reported by TellyChakkar, Paras Chhabra has declined the offer as he has a web series in hand. The report says that he was offered the show and was even being paid a hefty amount but due to his prior commitments he cannot dedicated three to four months to the show. There is no confirmation over this.

Earlier, Umar Riaz was also speculated to be a part of the show. But he took to his social media handle and cleared the air. He put an end to the speculations saying that he is not going to be a part of Lock Upp 2.

Lock Upp 2 contestants

As said, a lot of speculations are being made. Names of stars like Soundarya Sharma, Divya Agarwal, Urrfi Javed, Emiway Bantai and more are doing the rounds of the internet as the contestants of 's Lock Upp 2. Other reports suggest that Karan Kundrra and will be jailors. Another addition is that Munawar Faruqui will also be a part of the show initially. The Lock Upp 1 winner will be the mentor of the contestants. This time Lock Upp won't only be on OTT but will also air on TV. It is yet to be confirmed on which channel will the show air and also the premiere date.