Lock Upp 2: Did Akanksha Chamola mention divorce from Gaurav Khanna just for TRPs?

Akanksha Chamola dismissed claims stating that she spoke about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna just to gain TRPs. The actress has also asserted that no woman would use such a deeply personal matter as a publicity stunt.

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Akanksha Chamola, following her exit from Lock Upp 2 house, was again asked about her divorce. Gaurav Khanna's estranged wife was asked if she had spoken about their divorce just to ensure she gets TRPs. In her response to the allegation, Akanksha was quick to take a dig at those making such statements. She further mentioned that no woman would ever use something as personal as her divorce for to ensure a TV show's TRPs surge. She further confirmed that her split from Gaurav is currently in its final stages. As she mentioned, the paperwork is left to be signed.

"Mujhe nahi lagta koi bhi ladki itne bade platform mein ja ke TRP ke liye bolegi ki main apne pati se divorce le rahi hoon," Akanksha had mentioned after her elimination from Lock Upp 2. She further mentioned that she had nothing more to say to those who feel she was using her divorce for publicity. "Please mere ghar pe aaiye, meri legal team se baat kijiye," Akanksha said. The actor further revealed that the legal process for the separation had been there for a long time. "Lock Upp mein jaane se pehle bhi hamari legal teams is baat pe baat kar rahi thi. Aur bahar nikalne ke baad bhi... It's just that, you know, we just have to sign the papers," she said. Akanksha also mentioned that the legal formalities of their separation have already finished and that only the final signatures remain. "Ham jab shaadi bhi kar rahe the to logon ko lag raha tha ham publicity ke liye kar rahe hain, but aisa nahi hota hai. Just because hum actors hain iska matlab ye nahi hai ki ham jo bhi kar rahe hain publicity ke liye kar rahe hain," she added.

Actor Gaurav Khanna and actress Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, after they dated for a few years. Over the years, the couple were often asked about their plans to embrace parenthood. Akanksha also revealed that while Gaurav wished to have a child, she wasn't ready for it. During her participation on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha left many fans shocked by revealing that they had parted ways and were in the process of getting divorced. However, the actress did not put out the real reason behind the divorce.

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