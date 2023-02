As Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end, now the audience is looking forward to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Lock Upp 2. There are a lot of predictions and assumptions being made about the contestants of these upcoming shows. Nothing has been confirmed as yet by the makers. For Lock Upp 2, many names like Umar Riaz and Divya Agarwal have already made it to the headlines. Now, Bigg Boss OTT sensation Urfi Javed was also asked if she would enter these two reality shows, and here's how she responded. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty stuns in a semi-formal look at an awards event [Watch Video]

As reported by ETimes, Urfi Javed said that she won't be taking part in these two reality shows. She spoke about Lock Upp and said she has not even been approached as yet by the makers to enter 'jail'. She said that there is no chance that she will be a part of reality shows. The lady said, "Tum chahte ho me jail chali jau? Mujhe approach tak nahi kia gaya hai and likh ke lelo me ye shows nahi karne wali hai." Also Read - Urfi Javed shares her worst ever Uber experience; claims driver took off with her luggage in Delhi

Earlier, Urfi Javed had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. The show was hosted by . However, her stint inside the house was very short as she got eliminated within a few weeks of its inception. But she did gain massive fame after the show as she caught the attention of all with her dressing sense. Urfi Javed managed to hit headlines with her quirky and out-of-the-box clothing that even at times invited trolls. From flowers to glass pieces and mobile phones - Urfi Javed has made outfits out of everything and anything. Recently, she was also seen in Splitsvilla 14. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Urfi Javed to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show?