Lock Upp season one hosted by Kangana Ranaut was a massive success. The reality show that put many into a prison-like house got everyone's attention. Some of the big names entered the show as participants. Comedian Munawar Faruqui was one of them. His journey impressed fans so much that he turned out to be the winner of the show. Now, everyone's looking forward to season 2. Many names of top TV celebrities are hit headlines as the probable contestants of Lock Upp 2. Now, here's another update.

Entertainment News: Good news for Munawar Faurqui fans

As reported by TellyChakkar, Munawar Faruqui will be a part of the new season too. But, of course, not as a contestant. He is going to be a mentor on the show. He will reportedly enter the show for a few weeks to guide the new contestants. Reports suggest that the makers have approached the comedian and talks are on. However, there is no confirmation on this as yet.

Apart from being the host, Karan Kundrra also played a pivotal role in the show. He was the jailor who entered the jail weekly to connect with the contestants and talk about the game.

This year Lock Upp is going to be special. It won't just air on OTT platform MX Player, it will also air on TV. Details of channel, date and time are yet to be known. Names of contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Priyank Sharma, Sherlyn Chopra, Anmol Choudhary, and many other names are doing the rounds of the internet as the contestants of Lock Upp 2. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal's name is also on the list. However, the confirmed list of Lock Upp 2 contestants is yet to be revealed. There is no confirmation on any as yet. We await official details.