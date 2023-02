Fans of the controversial reality show Lock Upp has been waiting patiently for the return of its second season. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show which will stream on MX Player and Alt Balaji. A lot of noise is being created related to the list of participants who will be seen in the show. One of the names that is floating online is of Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had done her OTT debut with Lock Upp as the host where she had given guidance to the list of candidates about their performance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Why is MC Stan missing from every Mandali Party after the show? Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals the REAL reason

Lock Upp has a simlar concept to 's Bigg Boss 16 show. Nimrit revealed in an interview with Telly Chakkar that she has not been approached for the show. She also said that she has not been aware of the details and that nobody has called her for the show. Talking about the reality show, contestants are here living in the jail and the tasks and nominations take place in a different way. About the list of contestants who will be seen in the show names of Emiway Bantai, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Pratik Sehajpal, Shiv Thakare have come.

Here, take a look at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia)

Coming back to Nimrit, she has often been trolled on social media. In the same publication mentioned earlier, she revealed that when she had joined social media she had thought it was a social space to connect with friends and cousins. She is upset to see the amount of negativity that people have within themselves and so she likes to empathize with them. She likes to empathize with her haters. She also made a funny observation and revealed that her hater's pages hardly have followers and most of them have fake accounts. Nimrit revealed that she reached a point where if people spoke about her she was fine with the same as she knows her self-worth.