Puneet Superstar was recently a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He left everyone shocked in just one day of his stay inside the house. He was seen doing some untidy stuff and creating a mess around. He was seen putting detergent on his head and even threw things here and there in the washroom area. He was seen screaming and shouting in the house. People were irritated the moment he entered the house.

He even lost his cool on the makers and started blaming them for playing with his original ranking in the house. He was upset with not getting a bed in the show. Bigg Boss then asked the contestants if they can adjust with a man like Puneet.

Everyone said that they cannot stay with a man like him and hence he had to leave the house. However, Puneet has not stopped his antics on social media. His Instagram account was recently banned and now the latest news is that he is reportedly going to participate in another show.

Kangana Ranaut proposed Puneet Superstar?

Yes, Puneet confirmed on his Instagram handle that he was invited by Kangana Ranaut for Lock Upp season 2. He also revealed that Kangana said ‘I Love You’ to him while inviting him to the show. Puneet shared that he is planning to propose her when he enters Lock Upp 2.

He has also promised Kangana that he will do well in Lock Upp 2 and entertain everyone. Puneet has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Lock Upp season 1

Talking about Lock Upp, the first season of the show was won by Munawar Faruqui. Payal Rohatgi emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Anjali Aora and others were seen as the participants on the show.

Ekta Kapoor is the producer of Lock Upp and this was her first reality show as a producer.