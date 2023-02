Lock Upp 2: There is a lot of excitement around who will be the contestants at this time for 's show. There have been a lot of names that have been circulating to be in the show and a few names are Shiv Thakare, Pratik Sehajpal, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Amiway Bantai and more. And now the latest name that has appeared in Ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Umar Riaz and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shehnaaz Gill; Bigg Boss contestants who got trolled over their changed attitude after coming out of the house

Bigg Boss Khabri's Instagram handles claim that Umar Riaz is the confirmed contestant of the Kangana Ranaut show and he has even signed all the legal papers for the same. While Divya Agarwal who is right now making headlines for her nasty fight with Varun Sood's sister over khandaani jewellery too might make an entry this time in the reality show. Divya has been facing a lot of hatred after her separation from Varun Sood and maybe her entrance into Lock Upp will be her attempt to change the image. As she is right now the most controversial TV actress. Divya and Varun's breakup sent shockwaves to their fans and they have been wondering what went wrong between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri ? (@biggboss_khabrii2.0)

Talking about Umar Riaz, he was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house over his violence, and he was called the most aggressive contestant later he even slammed the makers for maligning his image as she is a doctor by profession and doesn't want any such comments to spoil his career. Now it will be interesting to see if this time the man manages to win hearts as with his stint in Bigg Boss 14 house he created millions of fans for himself and his bromance with Karan Kundrra was one of the highlights of the show.