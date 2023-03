Lock Upp season 2 has got everyone excited. Fans are desperately waiting to know all the details about the contestants. Many names are making headlines and a lot of rumours about the new contestants are keeping fans hooked. While nothing is confirmed yet one thing is clear Kangana Ranaut will return as the host of the show. The Emergency received quite a lot of praise for her hosting skills but it seems former contestant Zeeshan Khan wasn't quite happy with her hosting. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: After Umar Riaz, Paras Chhabra declines offer to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show? Here's what we know

Zeeshan Khan makes a shocking statement against Kangana Ranaut

In a recent interview with Showsha, Zeeshan Khan was asked to give a piece of advice for the contestants of Lock Upp 2. Surprisingly he said that the contestants should not listen to Kangana Ranaut's advice and that she gives a biased opinion. He says that she does not understand anything and rather the contestants should be themselves instead of listening to her. He said, "My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. It is a jail-themed show. Our so-called 'queen' of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen's advice ever, ever."

Zeeshan Khan further added that he does not want to sound bitter against her and has no ill intentions against the actress. The first season of Lock Upp was won by Munawar Faruqui. Karan Kundra was the jailor of the show. It's not yet clear if he would return to Lock Upp 2. Munawar Faruqui's name is also attached to season 2.

Rumours had it that Bigg Boss star Umar Riaz has been approached for Lock Upp 2 but he took to social media to clear the air. Rumours had it that Paras Chhabra has also declined the offer to be in the show.