Lock Upp: After divorce revelation, Akanksha Chamola faces another SHOCKING expose, here's what Shreya Kalra claimed

Akanksha Chamola has once again found herself at the centre of Lock Upp drama. After making headlines for announcing her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, the actress became the subject of another explosive moment when Shreya Kalra made a personal claim about her during the reality show.

Lock Upp: After divorce revelation, Akanksha Chamola faces another SHOCKING expose, here's what Shreya Kalra claimed (Instagram)

Akanksha Chamola just can’t stay out of the headlines this season. Whether it’s her divorce announcement or bold statements on Lock Upp, she’s always stirring up conversation. This time, things got even messier after Shreya Kalra dropped a bombshell about her on the Netflix show.

What did Shreya Kalra reveal?

During a chat with Sufi Motiwala, Shreya was upset because Akanksha had filed a chargesheet against her. Shreya wondered aloud, “Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?” Sufi answered, “No, that’s the game.” And then Shreya went ahead and claimed, “She is bisexual.” Sufi looked genuinely shocked and asked, “How is she like this then?” He wanted to keep it between them, but Shreya insisted that since the secret came out on air, Akanksha lost two lifelines out of three. “She told me, and we’ve now told it on the show. So, her lifeline is gone. She only has one left,” Shreya said. Outside of the episode, neither Akanksha nor the creators of Lock Upp have said anything about Shreya’s claim.

Not her first big reveal of the season?

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Honestly, this isn’t the first time Akanksha has surprised viewers. Since day one, she’s been making waves. Right at the premiere, she shocked everyone by saying she and actor Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce. During the ‘Expose’ task, she revealed, “So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We’ve been living separately for the last year and it hasn’t been public.” That announcement spread fast, and suddenly everyone was talking about their split, since the couple had always kept it private.

After the reveal, Akanksha explained there was no animosity between her and Gaurav. “Things are not bad between us. We still talk. We just don’t think we’re compatible as partners because we see very different futures, and, unfortunately, it’s not with each other.” The two got married back in November 2016 in Kanpur after dating for a while, and never had kids.

Turns out, having kids (or not) was at the heart of their breakup. In recent episodes, Akanksha opened up about how Gaurav wanted children, but she never felt maternal or wanted to be a parent. They realized their futures didn’t match, even though there’s still respect and care between them. Really, Akanksha’s been a headline magnet all season. Between personal chargesheets and unfiltered opinions, she’s stayed in the spotlight week after week. Now, with Shreya’s claim and only one lifeline remaining, her journey on Lock Upp isn’t getting any easier. As of now, Akanksha and the Lock Upp team remain silent about Shreya’s statement. The whole thing aired on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and that’s all anyone’s got so far.

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