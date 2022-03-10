Lock Upp contestant Sara Khan and 's relationship and break-up soon after their much-publicised wedding in Bigg Boss 4 had shocked everyone. Ali Merchant left acting for a while after the controversy. And the actor is now back in action. Ali has opened up on his tough times, his past with Sara Khan and his second wife Aman coming to an end as well as his recent encounter with Sara at a party. In an interview with Etimes, Ali Merchant revealed what he did after taking a break from the industry post his controversial split from Sara Khan. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY reveals why Ekta Kapoor chose her to host the show and it's 100 per cent LIT

Ali revealed that he had taken up a job in some other city. He got into music and also started DJ-ing. Ali is one of the best DJs in the country. When asked if he ever came across Sara again after their nasty split. Ali went on to reveal an incident. He shared that he did bump into Sara Khan at a party. He said that he also greeted her but alleged that Sara made a very weird face. He then went back to his manager and left it at that. Ali then revealed that a group of boys near Sara then started intimidating him. However, he wasn't going to take it. Ali revealed, "I went up to them and said 'Don't do any drama. I don't want to do anything that rattles you'. I surely couldn't get intimidated by them; I perform live in front of 10K to 20K people."

Ali was also asked if Sara opens up on her split from his in her current show Lock Upp. The actor said that she can talk but he would be ready with answers on the same front. Ali said that he is not someone who will drag someone down. The actor said that Sara Khan was his first love.