Lock Upp Anjali Arora is back as she grabs all the eyeballs with her sexy dance moves in a little dress. As her video goes viral, she is facing massive criticism from the netizens as they bring back the conversation of her leaked MMS video. It was alleged that Anjali was a part of that MMS video while she clarified the air behind it and lashed out at the people who claimed she is being in the MMS. Anjali’s dance video is going viral for all the adorable reasons as her pet dog becomes the video bomber and is winning her fans' hearts. Anjali earned fame with her stint in ’s Lock Upp produced by . Also Read - Hansika Motwani to Anjali Arora: Actresses who hit headlines for alleged MMS Leak scandal

Watch the video of Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora breaking the internet with her sexy dance moves.

Anjali was called the clever contestant in the house and her fake love angle with comedian and the winner of the show Munawar Faruqui was one of the highlights of the show. However, after coming out from the show they both separated ways and even admitted that they indulged themselves in creating fake love to stay longer in the Lock Upp. One user slammed Anjali for this dance video and called her cheap, "Cheap girls make our society dirty". Another user commented, " kachcha badam dekhana bhool gaee.". The netizens are turning nastier with Anjali Arora and this girl pays no heave to negativity. Also Read - Anjali Arora birthday bash: Lock Upp beauty sizzles in red velvet gown; Umar Riaz, Nisha Rawal and more join celebrations

And now the latest we hear Ekta Kapoor is coming back with Lock Upp 2 along with Kangana Ranaut as she called the show big hit and claimed fans are eagerly waiting for it. Well, now that Bigg boss 16 is over fans will definitely find another interesting substitute with Lock Upp. Also Read - Anjali Arora brings ex-lovers Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat together; watch viral video