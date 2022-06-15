Karanvir Bohra is one of the prominent faces of the TV industry. He has been a part of many shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Naagin and more. He has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Kitchen Champion and others. Last, he hit headlines as he became a part of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. Though he could not win the show, he made it to the headlines for several reasons. Now, once again he is in the news but for all the wrong reasons. Also Read - Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi put her body on the line with this RISKY decision for the Rana Daggubati starrer

Case against Karanvir Bohra

As per reports, a case has been filed against Karanvir Bohra and a few others for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore. As per a tweet made by news agency ANI, "Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS." Shockingly, the woman also claimed that when she asked for her money, Karanvir and his wife did not respond correctly.

Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are yet to respond to the same.

Karanvir Bohra's shocking confessions

In the past, Karanvir Bohra had revealed that he was under several debts and as his career wasn't doing well, he was suffering financially.