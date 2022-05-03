Lock Upp hits new low: Shivam Sharma TORTURES Payal Rohatgi after she allegedly spits on him

Fights in the reality show Lock Upp are getting uglier with each passing day. The contestants are doing their best to create maximum buzz as the finale is fast approaching. The game has changed since the entry of Prince Narula. In a recent episode, we saw a nasty fight breaking out between Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma. The two contestants cannot see eye to eye and are always up for a fight. Recently, Shivam Sharma crossed all the lines as he decided to teach Payal a lesson. Also Read - Mouni Roy's hot avatar grabs Ranveer Singh's attention; Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor feels she is the real reason for Global Warming

It all starts with Payal trying to give her opinion during a task. Shivam comes in between and allegedly she spits on him. Or at least he claims so! All hell break loose from here on. Shivam Sharma decides to torture and harass Payal Rohatgi with his actions. He bangs on plates and dances around her, not letting her sleep all night. He says, "Aapka career is Lock Upp me over. You spit on me, now I will show what I will do with Rohatgi." Prince Narula, Anjali Arora and others join him. They all say, "Humse jo takrayega, mitti mein mil jayega." Their fight does not get resolved and it is expected to continue even in the next episode. Check out the video below:

This fight also leaves Payal upset with Azma. As she asks her about her reaction to Shivam's antics, she says it is funny. Shivam puts up the shaving foam on face and roams around.

Who do you think will turn out to be the winner of the first season of Lock Upp? Tweet to us and let us know. Until then, watch this space for more updates.