Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut WARNS Kaaranvir Bohra for spilling his secrets; says, 'you'll regret later'

's Lock Upp is right is slowly gaining people's interest. The show theme is almost similar to reality show Bigg Boss where celeb contestants are locked in a prison and competing themselves to win the title of the show. Every weekend is Judgement Day and apart from Karan Kundraa- the jailor of the show Kangana Ranaut inform the contestants of who's on the right track and who is losing it. In this week's Judgement Day we saw Kangana Ranaut praising Kaaranvir Bohra for playing a fabulous game and even appreciated him for the same. However she later sternly warned him for not revealing his as he will regret it later. In the show, we have seen Kaaranvir revealing how he is in debt and felt trapped for the same." Jis tarah se aap apne secret spill kiye jaa rahe hain, aap pachtayenge (They way you keep spilling your secrets, you will regret it). This was one of your secret. Aap badbolepan mein bolte toh jaa rahe hain, aap pachtayenge (You are oversharing but you will regret it)."

In the last week's episode we saw how Kaaranvir Bohra had a heart to heart conversation with the fellow contestant Sara Khan about being a debt, "I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them...If it would have not been for Teejay (his wife), mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me this show is a lifeline". Kaaranvir Bohar gained fame with Kasuatii Zindagii Kay and alter he been in shows like , Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and adventure realty show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kaaranvir Bohra was one of the most loved celeb of his and even now he one of the most popoular TV actors.