After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra is currently entertaining the audience with his role of Jailor on hosted reality show Lock Upp. From schooling the contestants to delivering clap-worthy quotes, Karan seems to be having a good time. But recently, Karan got brutally trolled by SidNaaz fans for using one of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's quotes on the show.

During a recent episode, Karan was seen motivating the contestants to gear up for the grand finale, which will take place next month. He said, "Kuch aisa karo ki tumhe nikalne ki koshish nahi saazish ki jaaye." However, SidNaaz fans were not happy with Karan delivering the line, which they claimed that the quote was taken from Sidharth's old motivational tweet.

Sharing the image of Sidharth's tweet that had the same dialogue written on it, the fanpage of SidNaaz wrote, "Can't tolerate this anymore. Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye. Shameful. Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please."

This tweet led to a clash between SidNaaz and TejRan fans. While SidNaaz fans accused TejRan fans of copying their stuffs, TejRan fans in return asked them if they are really SidNaaz fans for saying something disrespectful like this. One fan even pointed that the quote doesn't belong to Sidharth as it appears on many sites. But Sidharth's fans insisted that it was added to the internet after the latter had tweeted it.

Take a look.

Can't tolerate this anymore ??

Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye ??

Shameful ?

Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/A9WG1GvyBM — #SidNaaz (@Remi48763843) April 27, 2022

Tum log sach mai sidnaz fans ho? TejRan fam hi h jo sabse jada respect karta h sidnaaz ki Or humne even humare idol ne b kbhi khud ko sidnaz se compare ni kiya h tum log ho jo ye comparison kar re ho or hate spread kr re ho krte raho hm tb b shehnaz ke liye pray krte rahenge ? — PG (@Pratibh21134402) April 27, 2022

Seriously tum log aisa bol re ho tum log jinko shayd pata h agr unke idol alag ho jaye to kitna painful hota h... hum sabne dekha sidnaz ke sath jo hua... Anyway god bless shehnaz... But TejRan fake nhi h smjhe apne idol ko hype Kro jese tum sidnaz fans ho hum bhi tejran fans h — PG (@Pratibh21134402) April 27, 2022

This is a common quote jo boht saare website pe hai pic.twitter.com/8J2s4iHA1K — Krishna (@krishnaoi1) April 27, 2022

It was added in 2022 motivational quotes after sidharth tweeted that...u can search in google..this was first said by #SidharthShukla — SidNaazMeriJaan (@sidnaaz_meri12) April 27, 2022

Even Google knows whose line is this with the time and date of the tweet #SidharthShukla..why are they coping our sidharth and saying his tweets are kk's ? fed up of seeing this pic.twitter.com/2tLgolnb1I — SidNaazMeriJaan (@sidnaaz_meri12) April 27, 2022

Kuchh bhi ????? bhaiya duniya m har cheez sidnaz nhi h

Karan Kundrra khud ek brand h aur tha even after bb

Sid is no more so we are maintaining dignity

Par nhi y people have lost it #TejRan — WINGARDIUM_LEVIOSAA✨? (@Alinaaa_kk) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the main responsibility of the jailor is to run the jail, give tasks and punishments to the contestants in obeying the orders by the host. In his introductory promo, Karan was seen pointing a finger towards the contestants, he says "Asli Atyachari toh ab shuru hogi (real oppression will start now)."