Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra gets BRUTALLY trolled for using Sidharth Shukla's quote on Kangana Ranaut's show

During a recent episode of Lock Upp, Karan Kundrra was seen motivating the contestants to gear up for the grand finale by saying, "Kuch aisa karo ki tumhe nikalne ki koshish nahi saazish ki jaaye." However, SidNaaz fans claimed that the quote was taken from Sidharth's old motivational tweet.