After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra is currently entertaining the audience with his role of Jailor on Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. From schooling the contestants to delivering clap-worthy quotes, Karan seems to be having a good time. But recently, Karan got brutally trolled by SidNaaz fans for using one of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's quotes on the show. Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru teaser: Kangana Ranaut announces her film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Amazon Prime on the 16th anniversary of her debut, Gangster – plot deets inside
During a recent episode, Karan was seen motivating the contestants to gear up for the grand finale, which will take place next month. He said, "Kuch aisa karo ki tumhe nikalne ki koshish nahi saazish ki jaaye." However, SidNaaz fans were not happy with Karan delivering the line, which they claimed that the quote was taken from Sidharth's old motivational tweet. Also Read - Lock Upp: Most scandalous things Poonam Panday has said and done on Kangana Ranaut's show
Sharing the image of Sidharth's tweet that had the same dialogue written on it, the fanpage of SidNaaz wrote, "Can’t tolerate this anymore. Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye. Shameful. Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please." Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi cries inconsolably as she REVEALS she can't get pregnant; says, 'We are trying for the past 4-5 years...' – Watch
This tweet led to a clash between SidNaaz and TejRan fans. While SidNaaz fans accused TejRan fans of copying their stuffs, TejRan fans in return asked them if they are really SidNaaz fans for saying something disrespectful like this. One fan even pointed that the quote doesn't belong to Sidharth as it appears on many sites. But Sidharth's fans insisted that it was added to the internet after the latter had tweeted it.
Take a look.
Meanwhile, the main responsibility of the jailor is to run the jail, give tasks and punishments to the contestants in obeying the orders by the host. In his introductory promo, Karan was seen pointing a finger towards the contestants, he says "Asli Atyachari toh ab shuru hogi (real oppression will start now)."
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.