Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal UPSET with Karanavir Bohra for his inappropriate behaviour; 'I don't like men touching me like that'

's show Lock Upp is gradually picking pace. Contestants are now shedding their goody goody image and showing off their true colours. After making some shocking revelations, has now called out for his inappropriate behaviour. Karanvir Bohra seems to have nudged Nisha in a manner which she did not like. It was during a task that Nisha lost her cool on Karanvir Bohra and got all upset. She then school him and stated that she does not like anybody touching her like that. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Yami Gautam, Watch the celebrities reaction on Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

Nisha Rawal, while talking to Karanvir Bohra, stated that it was her trigger point and since she has gone through a lot in the past, she does not like men touching her like that. She said, "I forget you I let it go and if you're coming back again and telling me that don't shout about it, is not done. You call it a nudge, a push, or whatever and if I don't like that touch of yours, you cannot justify it saying it was just a nudge and not a push-based on a technicality." Further adding, "It is my trigger point, sh*t has happened to me in the past and I don't like men touching me like that. Don't ever do it again by mistake, casually or unintentionally." Later we saw Karanvir Bohra apologizing for his action. Also Read - Holi 2022: When Lock Upp star Poonam Pandey set temperature soaring while playing with colours in a bikini

Karanvir Bohra recently made it to the headlines as he made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he is under huge debt and that is why the show is so important to him. Also Read - Did Gauahar Khan just call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film? Netizens say 'Shame on you'