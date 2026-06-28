Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa: Akanksha Chamola SHOCKS Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh as she confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Lock upp season 2 kicks off with emotional confession and leaving everyone shocked, here's what and who we are talking about?

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiere: Akanksha Chamola’s drops bombshell on day 1, STUNS Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa didn’t hold back for even a second. Right at the start of the premiere, Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell that left everyone in jail stunned. Netflix brought back its wild reality show with Jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, and the first ‘Expose’ card task pushed inmates to spill a secret no one else knew. What Akanksha said was shocking and personal. “So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce,” Akanksha confessed, tears in her eyes. “We’ve been living apart for the past year and kept it private. But now well, that’s my secret.”

You could feel how heavy the room got in an instant. The secret came out during the very first round, where contestants had to choose between revealing something honest or facing a punishment. Staring down the option to reveal something about herself or throw her cellmates under the bus, Akanksha chose to speak for herself. Shreya, worried, asked if she was really okay. Akanksha nodded and said, “Yeah, I’m okay.” Then she took a deep breath and explained, “It wasn’t sudden. It was mutual. We’ve both been thinking this over for a year.” and “There’s nothing bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk. But we’re simply not right as partners, you know? Our futures just look really different, and, sadly, those futures aren’t together.”

When Did Things Fall Apart?

Akanksha Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are getting divorced. This is totally unexpected. Even their families didn't know about it. ?#GauravKhanna #LockUppS2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/wr7hKDxoTz — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 27, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh, the host, wondered if things went wrong during the Bigg Boss season. Akanksha agreed and shared that both of their families hoped some time apart would heal the relationship. “They thought living separately would fix things,” she said. “But honestly, that spark just never came back for us.” The confession shocked everyone. Both her cellmates, Shreya and Shresta, were speechless. Even the jailers, Farah and Riteish weren’t expecting Akanksha to be so open right away.

Everything About The Show

With a start like this, you get why the show’s catchline works: in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, everyone in the jail hides something, but sooner or later, every secret comes out and the fallout can change everything. If you want to watch the drama yourself, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is now streaming on Netflix. Fresh episodes drop Saturday through Wednesday at 8 PM. It’s a wild format, 16 contestants, one jail, and secrets as the price of admission. You spill the truth or you pay up with a punishment, no middle ground.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

