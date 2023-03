One of the shows that is being discussed all over is Lock Upp. It is being said that Divya Agarwal, Umar Riaz are two of the top contestants of the new season. One more name is doing the rounds on social media. We have seen regional celebs like Sapna Chaudhary and Gori Nagori on shows like Bigg Boss. Now, the name of Anjali Raghav is doing the rounds for Lock Upp season 2. She is known as the Haryana Hurricane. The lady was recently titled as the most popular celebrity from the North. She does live shows in states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Anjali Raghav has done many regional music videos too. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: After Umar Riaz, Paras Chhabra declines offer to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show? Here's what we know

Anjali Raghav has a fan following of 1.6 million on Instagram. But there is no official confirmation on whether she will be doing the show or not. There are many regional stars who are getting popular nation-wide after reality shows like Lock Upp and Bigg Boss.

It seems this time Rubina Dilaik and Karan Kundrra will be the jailors. Munawar Faruqui is supposed to be playing a very unique role on the show. Kangana Ranaut will be returning as the host. Lock Upp season two got over 100 million views for MX Player and ALT Balaji last year. This time, it might come on TV. There are rumors it will come on Zee TV but there is no confirmation so far!