Munawar Faruqui is the most popular stand-up comedian artist, and after he won the reality show Lock Upp, he became a household name. The man who entered the show to tell his side of the story was jailed for 37 days after he was allegedly arrested for hurting religious sentiments and taking digs at the current ruling party. Munawar Faruqui is a people's person, and in this latest video, he speaks about the most intense experience he has had in his life. To which he said that he had been in jail for 37 days. Later, when asked if this was the most intense experience in his life, He cried and spoke about how he has lived his life for 16 years without his mother, and each day he misses her. When the anchor asked him what the solution to this was, he got teary-eyed and said there is no solution.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui, who is known to make you laugh, and he will leave you teary-eyed as he shows his emotional side in his latest interview.

Well, Munawar showed his emotional side, and it only shows that the man who makes you laugh deals with sorrow most of the time. Munawar Faruqui even shared the most emotional line for his mom, Mumtaz, and it will break your heart. Munawar Faruqui was reportedly supposed to come on the Bigg Boss OTT show, but the star boy refused to be part of the show, and right now he is focusing on his standup shows and is waiting for a good break to get in films.

Munawar Faruqui who has gained fame admires King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and in one of his interaction he claims that he can never make fun of the superstar. "Unke jaisa insan..itna hazir jawab. Itna naam aur shaurat ke baad bhi unme ek alag si kashish hai. Aap bas dekhte reh jaye". Munawar once admitted that he longs to have a successful life like the superstar.