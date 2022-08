Poonam Pandey needs to introduction. The lady has received a lot of attention, thanks to her bold avatar. The Nasha actress remains in the news all the time as she shares some of the boldest looks on social media. She is known to use her hotness and sultriness to gain fame and more. Last, the actress was seen in Kangana Ranaut's show LockUpp. She was praised for her game plan but fortunately, she even won the show. However, her popularity did witness a rise. Her followers increased and now she also gets followed by the paparazzi. Recently, she was papped while eating paani puri on the streets of Mumbai.

Entertainment news: Poonam Pandey's solo Paani Puri date in Mumbai

In a video that has gone viral, Poonam Pandey could be seen dressed in a short skirt which she paired with a white backless top. She wore huge glasses with it and kept her hair tied in a bun. Apparently, it was her cheat day so she enjoyed two paani puris and posed for the paparazzi. However, as the video went viral, netizens started trolling her. She was called 'nautanki' for dressing up skimpily to eat paani puris while some even compared her to former adult movie star . Check out her video and reactions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

Well, Poonam Pandey pays no attention to the social media hate and continues to remain the boldest as ever. This is not the first time though that she has been trolled on social media for her bold and revealing clothes.

Poonam Pandey's views on 's photoshoot

Last, Poonam Pandey was in the news as she responded to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. She shared his pictures on her Twitter handle and stated that he beat her at her own game. Okay then!