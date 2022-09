Esha Kansara who was last seen in Madam Sir has been in the industry for over a decade. She started her acting journey in the year 2010 with Mukti Bandhan. The actress has come a long way since then and has managed to create a loyal fan base for herself. She essayed the role of Mishri Pandey which was widely loved by all. Now, she is looking for opportunities that give her career a push. She is taking her time out to focus on the opportunities coming her. She is at a stage where she can take the liberty to evaluate the opportunities and choose the best from the lot that gives her a platform to grow. Talking about the industry, there is a negative side to it too. Also Read - Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana: Anupamaa makers all set to present a new love story starring Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi — watch promo

Esha Kansara and all about the fake casting call

In a candid chat with BollywoodLife.com, spoke about the menace of the casting couch. Many celebrities have spoken about the horrifying casting couch experiences. When asked about the same, Esha during the conversation stated that she has never been in any such situation but in the early days of her career, she had received a fake casting call. She narrated that during the Mukti Bandhan days, she had received a call from a Dubai number and it was for the casting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She quoted, "It wasn't a bad experience. But someone tried some trick on me. It was a long time ago, from Mukti Bandhan days and no I wasn't really bothered. I got a call from a Dubai number. That person was like we are casting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and I was like why are you calling from Dubai?" Also Read - How will Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi end?

She mentioned that she knew the team of the show and the people who were casting for it. Immediately she understood that it was a fake call. She played along to know what the person called had to say. She narrated, "They were like we are casting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but there is only one condition - you will have to compromise. It was like so into the face." Also Read - Meri Bhabhi: Will Shraddha elope with Kunal?

Esha Kansara then threatened the person to not do a trick call like this on anyone else and she was sharing the number with the police. The actress immediately shared the number with the concerned person from team. She further said, "It is unfortunate that such tricks are pulled on actresses and actors. It was a small incident for me as I was thankfully aware of it." It indeed is unfortunate that such incidents take place in the industry.

We are now awaiting Esha Kansara to soon share details about her upcoming projects. She is looking for opportunities in OTT space and films.