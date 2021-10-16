Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had an ugly past. We have all known about it since they did Nach Baliye 9. On that show too they had some arguments and later we saw them in Bigg Boss 13. Their ugly fights and arguments left everyone irritated. The limit was crossed when Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal with a frying pan. Post that she was removed from the show. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Madhurima Tuli revealed that the incident did have a negative impact on her. She said that she did not get much work because of COVID and that when the time is right she will get work. Madhurima also confessed that whatever happened in Bigg Boss 13 did have a negative impact on her career. Madhurima was asked about her reaction on Vishal's statement that he did not get lost out on work after he came out from the House and also whether she regrets doing the show. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Karan Kundrra and more: Men of Bigg Boss house who set temperatures soaring and hearts racing

Madhurima said that she does not regret doing the show but she regrets why couldn't she control her anger. She shared that if Vishal said he was undergoing depression, even she underwent through depression. "Even I have been told things. We shared a bond and something like this shouldn't have happened. It was just not me. But one needs to understand that he threw water on me first. You will react, you will tend to get angry. Us chakkar mein maine woh kadam utha liya. Galti dono ki thi. But somehow I felt that only I have been punished for it. But aise hi chalta aaya hai. I wonder why are women suppressed and men uplifted?" Madhurima added.

Madhurima said that she is happy that Vishal is getting work but she shouldn't be sidelined and she should also be treated equally as an actor.