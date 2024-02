Nitish Bharadwaj, widely popular as Krishna from the Mahabharat television series, recently lodged a police complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate. The actor has accused his wife of mental harassment. As soon as the news was updated, it took the social media by complete storm. Nitish approached the Bhopal police and lodged his complaint. According to Free Press Journal, Nitish stated in his complaint that he and Smita filed for divorce in 2018. The case is still in court, however, his estranged wife is not allowing him to meet his twin daughters Devyani and Shivranjani.

Nitish Bharadwaj files police complaint against estranged wife

Nitish accused Smita of deliberately changing the schools of their daughters so that he can't keep track or meet them. As Nitish is unable to meet his children despite repeated attempts, he has been affected mentally. He has now requested the police to intervene in the matter so that he can meet his children.

The actor reached out to Harinarayanachari Mishra, Commissioner of Bhopal, on February 14, 2024. He filed a written complaint against his estranged wife Smita, which stated that after being married to each other for 12 years, the couple decided to part ways and hence filed for divorce in the year 2018 at the Mumbai family court. The actor further stated that as of now, they haven't been granted a divorce and the case is still pending. However, Smita has already denied him his rights as a father by not allowing him to meet their daughters. Smita is the additional chief secretary at the MP Human Rights Commission in Bhopal.

Harinarayanachari Mishra, Commissioner of Bhopal, further stated that investigating officer Phalguni Dixit is looking into the matter and will soon come up with an update on the said case.