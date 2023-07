Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the most talented and rising actors in the entertainment world. And Sourabh intends to keep entertaining everyone. We just got a sneak peek into his brand new, never-seen-before avatar and trust us when we say, Sourabh is all set to win hearts all over again. While we cannot give away everything just yet, we can assure you that it's gonna be a memorable ride. Hmm, what to expect, you may ask? Quirks. Fun. Laughs. Yeah, you can expect just about everything you hadn’t from him before! The photos that have been leaked from the sets are enough to guarantee that this will be extremely special to all his fans. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik issues strict diktat to fan clubs to not promote betting apps with her pics and reels; says, 'I have certain principles'

Check out the EXCLUSIVE pic of Sourabh Raaj Jain's new project here:

Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Rohit Shetty's show scripted? Ex-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain drops a shocker

Sourabh Raaj Jain's impressive acting chops

Fans who have been following Sourabh Raaj Jain's journey to date, have enjoyed his stellar act of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and his impressive acting chops as Lord Vishnu in Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev. He is also known for playing Lord Shiva in Mahakali – Ant Hi Aarambh Hai. So, you see, he has till now impressed everyone the most with his work in mythological shows apart from his other acting stints. But gear up to be bowled away in his next. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari 'bra' controversy: Salil Acharya, host of the event in Bhopal, sheds light on what ACTUALLY happened

Trending Now

Watch the video of Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Krishna here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourabh Raaj Jain (@sourabhraaj.jain)

Sourabh Raaj Jain to leave fans surprised

Talking about his upcoming project, Sourabh is sure to put up another surprisingly good act in a manner you had never imagined him to do. The handsome hunk made his acting debut in the 2004 youth TV series Remix. However, in the last 19 years, Sourabh has just grown as an actor but has successfully carved a niche and amassed a huge fanbase. Call it his endless charm or commitment, Sourabh has left an indelible impact with all his shows. Sourabh not only has the star quality, but also the much-needed screen magnetism of a protagonist, and the resolve of a character actor. He has proved his mettle with various shows such as Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes to name a few.

Will Sourabh’s upcoming project make him stick to the genre he is known for, or take up something new, give it a funny spin and make it his forte? Well, Sourabh will break the notions of stereotypical characters and shows with his next. The actor certainly has an interesting surprise up his sleeve. Watch this space for the big reveal and thank us later!