A very Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone celebrating. And Herath Poshte to all too. Wondering what's Herath Poshte? Well, we shall explore the same in this story. Popular TV, film and web actor Mohit Raina took to his social media handle to share wishes on the occasion of Herath Poshte. He shared two pics on his stories giving a glimpse into his celebration of Mahashivratri.

What is Herath Poshte, wish shared by Mohit Raina on his Instagram stories?

Mohit Raina whose claim to fame is Devon Ke Dev Mahadev is celebrating Maha Shivratri in Kashmiri Pandit style. Mohit Raina's Mahadev is etched in everyone's hearts. He shared pictures online and wished everyone Herath Poshte. The second picture is about a wish in a caricature format. Have a look at Mohit Raina's Herath Poshte here:

Talking about Herath Poshte, India.com reports that one school says that the word comes from the Sanskrit word Hararatri or the night of Hara (another name for Lord Shiva). Another portal states that Herath is a three-day festival celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits. It begins on the 13th night of Phalgun till the new Moon. The festival can go on for a fortnight. It is celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir wherein they carve Shivalinga with snow.

Stories around Herath Poshte

Another popular origin story is traced to the 18th century. There was an Afghan rule in Kashmir. At that time, Jabbar Khan was the governor of Kashmir. He allegedly banned Shivratri celebrations in Kashmir. He ordered the Hindus to celebrate the festival in June which was a snow-less month. He wanted to see if it snowed. And it did much to Jabbar's herath (Hairat/shock). Since then people have been celebrating Hearth Poshte. 8 years after that, a general of Maharaja Ranjit Singh named Misr Diwan Chand invaded and drove away the Afghans, thus ending their rule in Kashmir.

How is Herath Poshte celebrated in Kashmir?

As per the online information available, the festival of Shivratri begins with Vatuk pooja. In it, people clean their homes and do Kalashsthapana. The Kalash is filled with water and walnuts. It symbolizes the four Vedas - Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda. These walnuts are considered the seeds of Lord Shiva. The walnuts are then distributed among family members and friends.

It is said that some people, non-vegetarians celebrate it by eating fish-rice and mutton-rice.