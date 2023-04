Mahhi Vij is back after fighting the deadly virus COVID, and she was seen attending Bharti Singh’s son Laksh’s first birthday bash in the city, where she spoke about the awareness that people should have in dealing with COVID. But what grabbed the attention of the netizens was her daughter, Tara Bhanushali, who was donning makeup. Mahhi’s three-year-old was seen wearing lipstick and eyeliner as she attended Bharti Singh's son Gola's first birthday bash.

Watch the video of Mahhi Vij getting trolled for putting make-up on her three-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali as she attends Bharti Singh's son Laksh's first birthday bash.

Netizens troll Mahhi for not wearing mask fir her and making her daughter wear red lipstick. One user commented on the post, " Wear a mask then! And why is the little girl wearing eye liner and lipstick. Tell her she's pretty and she doesn't need all that". Another user said, "Omg red lipstick on a baby. These people are crazy for limelight and where is her mask. .even if she is out she must be". One more user commented, "What’s with winged liner and lipstick on a kid? I mean lil girls do try to put on their mum’s makeup behind their back at home , or may be some school annual function once a year but to intentionally put it yourself on your child when going out for your media interaction …. That’s where eyebrows get raised though she looks cute". Also Read - Raj Kundra and Mahhi Vij test positive for COVID-19; actress details her heartbreaking ordeal [Watch Video]

While Tara looked absolutely adorable, Mahhi gets slammed for putting makeup on her 3-year-old daughter and gets questioned about what kind of mother she is. Mahhi has always been a hands-on mother to her daughter Tara, and we often see that in her Instagram posts, but this time the girl is facing criticism for applying makeup to her three-year-old daughter. Well, we wonder if Mahhi will react to this criticism as she often hits back at the trolls in the most savage way possible.

Mahhi even shared a glimpse of the birthday party on her Instagram stories, which showed that the little one thoroughly enjoyed the first birthday bash of the star of the night, Gola, aka Laksh Limbachiyaa.